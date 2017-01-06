Eclipse Resources Corporation (NYSE:ECR) – Capital One Financial Corporation dropped their Q4 2016 earnings estimates for shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation in a report released on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corporation analyst B. Velie now expects that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Capital One Financial Corporation also issued estimates for Eclipse Resources Corporation’s FY2017 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eclipse Resources Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities lowered Eclipse Resources Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. KLR Group began coverage on Eclipse Resources Corporation in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research began coverage on Eclipse Resources Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.36 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Eclipse Resources Corporation to Post Q4 2016 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Capital One Financial Corporation Forecasts (ECR)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/eclipse-resources-corporation-to-post-q4-2016-earnings-of-0-07-per-share-capital-one-financial-corporation-forecasts-ecr/1141848.html.

Eclipse Resources Corporation (NYSE:ECR) opened at 2.71 on Thursday. Eclipse Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The firm’s market cap is $706.20 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13.

Eclipse Resources Corporation (NYSE:ECR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.81 million. Eclipse Resources Corporation had a negative return on equity of 39.50% and a negative net margin of 439.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation by 140.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

About Eclipse Resources Corporation

Eclipse Resources Corporation (Eclipse) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The Company has assembled an acreage position approximating 221,700 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

