Eclipse Resources Corporation (ECR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation (NYSE:ECR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Eclipse Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. Eclipse Resources Corporation is headquartered in State College, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KLR Group started coverage on Eclipse Resources Corporation in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Eclipse Resources Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. GMP Securities started coverage on Eclipse Resources Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Fundamental Research started coverage on Eclipse Resources Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $0.36 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.20.

Eclipse Resources Corporation (NYSE:ECR) opened at 2.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. Eclipse Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The stock’s market capitalization is $706.20 million.

Eclipse Resources Corporation (NYSE:ECR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.81 million. Eclipse Resources Corporation had a negative net margin of 439.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.50%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eclipse Resources Corporation will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,857,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after buying an additional 275,226 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation by 19.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. now owns 3,877,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after buying an additional 642,818 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation by 673.9% in the second quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 2,606,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after buying an additional 2,269,827 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation by 79.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,342,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 1,034,030 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eclipse Resources Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $7,810,000. 29.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

