Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) PT Set at $67.00 by RBC Capital Markets

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) received a $67.00 price objective from investment analysts at RBC Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. RBC Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 0.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ETN. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Corporation, PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research lowered Eaton Corporation, PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Aegis assumed coverage on Eaton Corporation, PLC in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Eaton Corporation, PLC from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.18.

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) opened at 67.35 on Wednesday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average is $64.84. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. Eaton Corporation, PLC had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business earned $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Eaton Corporation, PLC’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post $4.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Golden sold 14,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $993,982.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,913.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $1,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,358,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC by 41.2% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC by 2.9% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC by 50,823.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 23,379 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC by 0.4% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 937,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,988,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation, PLC Company Profile

Eaton Corporation (Eaton) is a diversified power management company. It is engaged in the manufacturing of electrical components and systems for power quality, distribution and control; hydraulics components, systems and services for industrial and mobile equipment; aerospace fuel, hydraulics and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use, and truck and automotive drivetrain and powertrain systems for performance, fuel economy and safety.

