Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) in a research note released on Thursday morning. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DCO. FBR & Co restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley cut shares of Ducommun from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ducommun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) traded up 0.08% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,984 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The stock’s market cap is $285.36 million.

In other Ducommun news, VP James S. Heiser sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James S. Heiser sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $46,074.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Ducommun by 24.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its position in Ducommun by 16.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 33,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 21.1% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 85,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ducommun during the second quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in Ducommun during the second quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated is a global provider of engineering and manufacturing services for various products and applications used primarily in the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical and other industries. The Company is a solution-based provider, offering a range of value-added products and services in its primary businesses of electronics, structures and integrated solutions.

