Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $25,091,000 Position in The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,690 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group L.P. were worth $25,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in The Blackstone Group L.P. by 100.1% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,929,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,329,000 after buying an additional 964,862 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group L.P. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,513,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,143,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The Blackstone Group L.P. by 65.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,308,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,529,000 after buying an additional 2,101,368 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in The Blackstone Group L.P. by 49.0% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 825,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after buying an additional 271,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group L.P. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 312,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) traded up 0.4836% on Friday, reaching $30.5671. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,791 shares. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.4726 and a beta of 1.44. The Blackstone Group L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15.

The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The Blackstone Group L.P. had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business earned $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4432.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group L.P. will post $1.97 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $25,091,000 Position in The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)” was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/douglas-lane-associates-llc-has-25091000-position-in-the-blackstone-group-l-p-bx/1142323.html.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Vetr cut The Blackstone Group L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.22 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. in a report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet raised The Blackstone Group L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised The Blackstone Group L.P. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.84.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,728,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $220,443,210.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Blackstone Group L.P.

The Blackstone Group L.P. (Blackstone) is a global alternative asset manager. The Company’s alternative asset management businesses include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, hedge fund solutions, non-investment grade credit, secondary funds and other multi-asset class strategies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.