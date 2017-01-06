Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Position in Nielsen N.V. (NLSN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,075 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nielsen N.V. were worth $19,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nielsen N.V. by 1,036.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen N.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nielsen N.V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Nielsen N.V. by 300.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Nielsen N.V. by 12.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) traded up 0.223% on Friday, reaching $42.615. 834,965 shares of the company traded hands. Nielsen N.V. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $55.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.192 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average is $49.60.

Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm earned $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Nielsen N.V. had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nielsen N.V. will post $2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLSN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nielsen N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nielsen N.V. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen N.V. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Charlton sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $254,843.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,121.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Arvin Kash sold 120,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $5,283,816.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,648.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nielsen N.V. Company Profile

Nielsen N.V. (Nielsen), formerly Nielsen Holdings N.V., is an information and measurement company. The Company is engaged in providing clients with an understanding of consumers and consumer behavior. The Company delivers media and marketing information, and analytics on a global and local basis. Nielsen operates through two business segments: Buy and Watch.

