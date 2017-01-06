Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) Stock Rating Lowered by CL King

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by analysts at CL King from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) opened at 70.60 on Wednesday. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $40.17 and a 12 month high of $79.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.36.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company earned $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will post $3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $143,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,426.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 218.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dorman Products by 138.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 14,279 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $694,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Dorman Products by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Dorman Products by 11.5% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 755,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,187,000 after buying an additional 77,749 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc (Dorman) is a supplier of replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket. The Company distributes and markets approximately 150,000 various stock keeping units (SKU’s) of automotive replacement parts and fasteners.

