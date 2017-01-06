Domtar Corporation Forecasted to Earn FY2016 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share (UFS)

Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2016 EPS estimates for shares of Domtar Corporation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aghazarian now expects that the firm will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.23. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Domtar Corporation’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

UFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) began coverage on Domtar Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Domtar Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Macquarie cut their target price on Domtar Corporation from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised Domtar Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) remained flat at $40.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 72,034 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.39. Domtar Corporation has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $42.95.

Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Domtar Corporation had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company earned $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFS. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Domtar Corporation by 22.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Domtar Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domtar Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domtar Corporation by 72.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domtar Corporation by 62.0% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Domtar Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.45%.

Domtar Corporation Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fiber-based products, including communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. The Company operates through two business segments: Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. Its Pulp and Paper segment is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff and hardwood market pulp.

