Dominion Midstream Partners, LP (DM) Position Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Dominion Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 321,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dominion Midstream Partners, were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dominion Midstream Partners, by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Dominion Midstream Partners, by 2.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Midstream Partners, by 1,148.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 499,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after buying an additional 459,247 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dominion Midstream Partners, during the third quarter valued at about $2,395,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Dominion Midstream Partners, by 31.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 20,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DM) traded up 3.51% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,792 shares. Dominion Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $35.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.81.

Dominion Midstream Partners, (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Dominion Midstream Partners, had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dominion Midstream Partners, LP will post $1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DM. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price objective on Dominion Midstream Partners, and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price objective on Dominion Midstream Partners, and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Midstream Partners, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dominion Midstream Partners, in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded Dominion Midstream Partners, from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

About Dominion Midstream Partners,

Dominion Midstream Partners, LP owns the preferred equity interests and the general partner interest of Dominion Cove Point LNG, LP (Cove Point). Cove Point owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) import, storage, regasification and transportation assets. The Company’s segment is Dominion Energy, which consists of gas transportation, LNG import and storage.

