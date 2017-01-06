DnB Asset Management AS Decreases Position in Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its position in Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247,805 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ctrip.com International were worth $11,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ctrip.com International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ctrip.com International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Ctrip.com International by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Ctrip.com International by 5.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Ctrip.com International by 13.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) traded down 0.23% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.70. 2,117,229 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $21248.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.81. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm earned $836 million during the quarter. Ctrip.com International had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. Ctrip.com International’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ctrip.com International, Ltd. will post ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ctrip.com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ctrip.com International in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ctrip.com International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ctrip.com International in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ctrip.com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (Ctrip) is a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. The Company aggregates hotel and transportation information to enable business and leisure travelers to make bookings. It helps leisure travelers book tour packages and guided tours, and helps corporate clients manage their travel requirements.

