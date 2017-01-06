DnB Asset Management AS Buys New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)

DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 148,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,674,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited during the third quarter worth $148,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited during the second quarter worth $201,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited during the second quarter worth $210,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) traded down 0.6345% during trading on Friday, reaching $93.7712. 5,316,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.90 and its 200-day moving average is $93.31. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $109.87. The company has a market capitalization of $232.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.4689 and a beta of 2.68.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Alibaba Group Holding Limited had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post $3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.77.

About Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC or China) and internationally.

