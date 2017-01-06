Discovery Communications, Inc. (DISCA) Shares Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 190.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,842 shares during the period. Discovery Communications comprises approximately 0.7% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Discovery Communications by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Discovery Communications by 433.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Discovery Communications by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Discovery Communications by 10.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) traded up 1.03% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.48. 3,337,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Discovery Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business earned $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Discovery Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discovery Communications, Inc. will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DISCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, FBR & Co lowered their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc, (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments are U.S.

