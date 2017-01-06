Discover Financial Services (DFS) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Stock analysts at Compass Point started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.39.

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) opened at 72.90 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $74.33. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average of $60.17.

In related news, EVP Kathryn Mcnamara Corley sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $844,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,809,598.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 25,032 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,421,316.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,589,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,018,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,727,000 after buying an additional 394,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,857,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,964,000 after buying an additional 47,257 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,015,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,735,000 after buying an additional 90,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 5,502,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,190,000 after buying an additional 516,575 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,449,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,024,000 after buying an additional 292,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking, which includes consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals and small businesses on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services, including personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products, and Payment Services segment, which includes PULSE and its Network Partners business.

