Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (DHIL) Director Roderick H. Dillon, Jr. Sells 3,700 Shares of Stock

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Director Roderick H. Dillon, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $777,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,402,816.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) opened at 208.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.61. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.98 and a 1-year high of $217.68. The stock has a market cap of $667.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $6.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous special dividend of $5.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/diamond-hill-investment-group-inc-dhil-director-roderick-h-dillon-jr-sells-3700-shares-of-stock/1142103.html.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc provides investment advisory and fund administration services. The Company’s subsidiaries include Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc (DHCM), Beacon Hill Fund Services, Inc (BHFS) and BHIL Distributors, Inc (BHIL). Its primary objective is to fulfill its fiduciary duty to clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.