Deutsche Bank AG Reaffirms Buy Rating for Inchcape plc (INCH)

Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a GBX 860 ($10.57) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INCH. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Inchcape plc to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 710 ($8.73) to GBX 760 ($9.34) in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.22) price objective on shares of Inchcape plc in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.06) price objective on shares of Inchcape plc in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.63) price objective on shares of Inchcape plc in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.36) price target on shares of Inchcape plc in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inchcape plc currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 787.22 ($9.67).

Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) opened at 713.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 647.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 667.87. The firm’s market cap is GBX 3.07 billion. Inchcape plc has a 52 week low of GBX 574.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 761.00.

In other Inchcape plc news, insider Till Vestring bought 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 651 ($8.00) per share, for a total transaction of £2,773.26 ($3,408.21).

Inchcape plc Company Profile

Inchcape plc is a United Kingdom-based automotive distributor and retailer. The Company operates in approximately 26 markets. The Company operates in six geographic segments: Australasia, Europe, North Asia, South Asia, the United Kingdom and Emerging Markets. The Company’s operating businesses are categorized into approximately two market channels, such as distribution and retail.

