DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DPM) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DCP Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DPM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DPM. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of DCP Midstream Partners, from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream Partners, from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Drexel Hamilton started coverage on shares of DCP Midstream Partners, in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, FBR & Co started coverage on shares of DCP Midstream Partners, in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream Partners, has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.29.
DCP Midstream Partners, (NYSE:DPM) traded down 0.03% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.87. 49,630 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.99. DCP Midstream Partners, has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $39.49.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPM. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream Partners, during the third quarter valued at $101,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream Partners, by 34.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream Partners, during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream Partners, by 25.8% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solaris Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream Partners, by 94.4% in the third quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DCP Midstream Partners, Company Profile
DCP Midstream Partners, LP is a limited partnership. The Company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Services, NGL Logistics and Wholesale Propane Logistics. Its Natural Gas Services segment consists of a geographically diverse complement of assets and ownership interests that provide a range of wellhead to market services for its producer customer, which include gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting and storing natural gas, and fractionating NGLs.
