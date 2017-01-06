David Joseph Gaffin Sells 2,500 Shares of Alkermes PLC (ALKS) Stock

Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $138,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) opened at 59.24 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $9.00 billion. Alkermes PLC has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $73.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14.

Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Alkermes PLC had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. The company earned $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alkermes PLC will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes PLC in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup Inc. raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes PLC from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkermes PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Alkermes PLC in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Alkermes PLC in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alkermes PLC by 23.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Alkermes PLC by 2,458.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes PLC by 11.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes PLC during the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkermes PLC during the second quarter worth $199,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alkermes PLC

Alkermes Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in researching, developing and commercializing, both with partners and on its own, pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 20 products and a clinical pipeline of product candidates that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis.

