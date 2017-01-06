Danone SA (BN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Danone SA (EPA:BN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €68.68 ($71.54).

BN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC set a €73.00 ($76.04) price objective on Danone SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($81.25) price objective on Danone SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($72.92) price objective on Danone SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($83.33) price objective on Danone SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €84.00 ($87.50) price objective on Danone SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of Danone SA (EPA:BN) traded down 0.15% on Friday, reaching €61.06. 1,174,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of €37.66 billion and a PE ratio of 21.54. Danone SA has a one year low of €57.49 and a one year high of €70.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €63.84.

About Danone SA

Danone SA is engaged in holding directly or indirectly companies, and coordination of the main functions and activities. The Company operates through four segments: Fresh Dairy Products Division, Waters Division, Early Life Nutrition Division and Medical Nutrition Division. The Fresh Dairy Products Division is engaged in the production and distribution of yogurts, fermented dairy products and other fresh dairy specialties.

