CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) Stock Price Up 8.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) shares shot up 8.7% during trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $1.50 to $2.50. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 959,293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.28% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s market cap is $56.27 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies to treat metabolic diseases, including serious rare and orphan diseases. The Company’s product candidates include Arhalofenate, MBX-8025 and MBX-2982. Arhalofenate is used to treat gout.

