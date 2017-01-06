Cowen and Company Downgrades JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) to Market Perform

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Vetr lowered JetBlue Airways Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.92 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price objective on JetBlue Airways Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered JetBlue Airways Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. started coverage on JetBlue Airways Corporation in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) opened at 22.27 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. JetBlue Airways Corporation had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Corporation will post $2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joel Clinton Peterson sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $115,251.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 579,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,885.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James G. Hnat sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,389.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways Corporation by 44.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways Corporation by 52.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,633,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,614,000 after buying an additional 909,876 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in JetBlue Airways Corporation by 123.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 923,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,300,000 after buying an additional 509,898 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways Corporation by 5.8% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $51,541,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a passenger carrier company. The Company provides air transportation services across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. It operates various types of aircrafts, including Airbus A321, Airbus A320 and Embraer E190. It also provides premium transcontinental product called Mint.

