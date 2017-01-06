Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) Stake Reduced by Piermont Capital Management Inc.

Piermont Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 312,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Cousins Properties makes up about 0.8% of Piermont Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Piermont Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Cousins Properties worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 15,768,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,619,000 after buying an additional 1,662,936 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 16.9% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,556,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,183,000 after buying an additional 224,880 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 9.1% in the second quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 1,373,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,281,000 after buying an additional 115,100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 70.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,557,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,195,000 after buying an additional 642,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 34.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,091,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,391,000 after buying an additional 280,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) traded up 0.48% during trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. 3,290,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated (Cousins) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on development, acquisition, leasing and property management. The Company’s investment strategy is to purchase Class A office assets or locate opportunistic development or redevelopment projects in its core markets to which it can add value through relationships, capital, or market expertise.

