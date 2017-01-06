Costco Wholesale Corporation’s (COST) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) in a report released on Thursday morning.

COST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura set a $185.00 target price on Costco Wholesale Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $175.00 target price on Costco Wholesale Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $178.00 price target (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.14.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) traded down 0.93% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,954 shares. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52-week low of $138.57 and a 52-week high of $169.59. The stock has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.20.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Costco Wholesale Corporation had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company earned $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post $5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David S. Petterson sold 700 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $112,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,806.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,930 shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.53, for a total value of $277,012.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,374.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 56.8% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,121 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $701,046,000 after buying an additional 1,616,299 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 72.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,834,509 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,953,000 after buying an additional 771,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,461,235 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $857,632,000 after buying an additional 743,180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $114,769,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 5.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,755,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,195,000 after buying an additional 707,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

