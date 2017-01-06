Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Receives Buy Rating from Instinet

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Instinet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a $185.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Instinet’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $180.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $175.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Nomura set a $185.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.65.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) traded down 0.05% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.83. 2,167,715 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 0.85. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $138.57 and a 12 month high of $169.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.24.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Costco Wholesale Corporation had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post $5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale Corporation news, insider David S. Petterson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $112,791.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,806.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.22, for a total transaction of $249,943.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 56.8% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $701,046,000 after buying an additional 1,616,299 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 72.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,834,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,953,000 after buying an additional 771,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,461,235 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $857,632,000 after buying an additional 743,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $114,769,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 5.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,755,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,003,195,000 after buying an additional 707,695 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

