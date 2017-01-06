Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Stake Reduced by University of Notre Dame DU Lac

University of Notre Dame DU Lac reduced its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the period. Cornerstone OnDemand accounts for 1.9% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. University of Notre Dame DU Lac owned about 0.08% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,596,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,883,000 after buying an additional 90,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,253,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,597,000 after buying an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,000,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,992,000 after buying an additional 95,542 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter worth approximately $32,626,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter worth approximately $32,184,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) traded down 0.05% on Friday, hitting $42.25. 375,733 shares of the stock traded hands. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $47.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64. The stock’s market cap is $2.37 billion.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 364.65%. The business earned $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CSOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stephens set a $37.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wunderlich decreased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.06.

In related news, Director Harold W. Burlingame sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc (Cornerstone) is a provider of talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Cornerstone’s Enterprise and Mid-Market solution is a cloud-based suite that addresses needs throughout the entire employee lifecycle, from recruitment, onboarding, training and collaboration, to performance management, compensation, succession planning and analytics.

