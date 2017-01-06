Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Encana Corporation (ECA)

Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encana Corporation in a research report issued on Thursday. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05.

Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Encana Corporation had a negative net margin of 40.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Encana Corporation in a report on Wednesday. Vetr raised shares of Encana Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.71 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encana Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, KLR Group cut shares of Encana Corporation from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Encana Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) traded up 1.33% on Friday, reaching $12.97. 5,303,097 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. The stock’s market capitalization is $12.62 billion. Encana Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encana Corporation during the third quarter worth $105,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Encana Corporation during the third quarter worth $109,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in Encana Corporation by 3.2% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Encana Corporation during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Encana Corporation during the third quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Encana Corporation’s payout ratio is presently -3.97%.

Encana Corporation Company Profile

Encana Corp is a Canada-based energy producer, which is engaged in the business of exploration, development, production and marketing of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s operations also include the marketing of natural gas, oil and NGLs. All of its reserves and production are located in North America.

