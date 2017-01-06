Conduent (CNDT) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNDT. Cross Research started coverage on Conduent in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Conduent in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co started coverage on Conduent in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) opened at 14.11 on Friday. Conduent has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70.

