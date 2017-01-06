Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) Stake Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Computer Sciences Corporation (NYSE:CSC) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,368,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Computer Sciences Corporation were worth $228,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Computer Sciences Corporation by 1.1% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Computer Sciences Corporation by 77.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Computer Sciences Corporation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Computer Sciences Corporation by 8.8% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in Computer Sciences Corporation by 74.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 893,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,369,000 after buying an additional 380,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Computer Sciences Corporation (NYSE:CSC) opened at 59.33 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $8.35 billion. Computer Sciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $63.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.86.

Computer Sciences Corporation (NYSE:CSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The firm earned $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Computer Sciences Corporation had a positive return on equity of 16.62% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Computer Sciences Corporation will post $2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Computer Sciences Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.85%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) Stake Increased by Morgan Stanley” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/computer-sciences-corporation-csc-stake-increased-by-morgan-stanley/1142049.html.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSC. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $53.00 price target on Computer Sciences Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Computer Sciences Corporation in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Sciences Corporation in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Sciences Corporation in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Computer Sciences Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In other Computer Sciences Corporation news, Chairman John M. Lawrie sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $160,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 386,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,348,540.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John M. Lawrie sold 5,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $305,169.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 382,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,793,994.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Sciences Corporation

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) is a global provider of information technology (IT) and professional services and solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides various technology solutions, including consulting, applications services and software.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Sciences Corporation (NYSE:CSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Sciences Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Sciences Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.