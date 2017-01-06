Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp restated a sell rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. cut their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $47.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs and Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) opened at 23.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $313.61 million, a PE ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 0.31. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $59.16.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.70 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post $1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert D. Hinckle acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.09 per share, with a total value of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 80.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter valued at $195,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter valued at $210,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc (CPSI) is a provider of healthcare information technology (IT) solutions for rural and community hospitals and post-acute care facilities. The Company provides, on an integrated basis, enterprise-wide clinical management, access management, patient financial management, health information management, strategic decision support, resource planning management and enterprise application integration solutions to healthcare organizations.

