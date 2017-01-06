Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.77.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Vetr lowered shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. RBC Capital Markets set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

In related news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 36,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $1,528,544.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,750.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 4.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 194,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 19.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,099,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,160,000 after buying an additional 345,810 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 7.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,071,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,556,000 after buying an additional 77,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 65.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 79,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 31,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) traded up 0.05% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.77. 5,072,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $180.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.65. Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.83.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm earned $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Coca-Cola Company (The) had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Company will post $1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

About Coca-Cola Company (The)

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets over 500 nonalcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages but also a range of still beverages, such as waters, enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, and energy and sports drinks.

