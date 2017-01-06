Coastline Trust Co Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 50.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.0% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 41,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 57,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) traded down 0.25% on Friday, hitting $55.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,715,908 shares. The stock has a market cap of $276.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $43.55 and a one year high of $58.02.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Vetr raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.55 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

