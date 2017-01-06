Coach, Inc. (COH) Cut to Buy at Vetr Inc.

Vetr downgraded shares of Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $39.45 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Coach in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Coach in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Coach and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Coach in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Coach and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.41.

Shares of Coach (NYSE:COH) opened at 35.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $38.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.57. Coach has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $43.71.

Coach (NYSE:COH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Coach had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company earned $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coach will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Coach’s payout ratio is currently 78.49%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Coach by 0.3% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Coach by 2.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Coach by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,250 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coach by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coach by 1.1% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,781 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coach

Coach, Inc (Coach) is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman. The North America segment includes sales of Coach brand products to North American customers through Coach-operated stores (including the Internet) and sales to North American wholesale customers.

