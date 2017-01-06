Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have $49.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLVS. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. WallachBeth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $22.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.38.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) opened at 46.33 on Tuesday. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.79 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average is $27.66.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.25. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post ($9.05) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,405,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,003,000 after buying an additional 171,047 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 15.4% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 20,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 12.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing cancer treatments in the United States, Europe and other international markets. Their lead product candidate under active development is rucaparib, which is in advanced clinical development for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

