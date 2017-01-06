Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (BUD)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (NYSE:BUD) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev SA were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA during the second quarter worth $114,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA during the second quarter worth $132,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA during the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA by 59.2% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (NYSE:BUD) traded down 0.81% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,421 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.45. Anheuser Busch Inbev SA has a 1-year low of $98.28 and a 1-year high of $136.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53.

Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.36. The firm earned $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Anheuser Busch Inbev SA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev SA will post $3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.379 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Vetr downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.94 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Group started coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev SA in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Anheuser Busch Inbev SA NV (AB InBev) is a Belgium-based company engaged in the brewers industry. The Company owns a portfolio of over 200 beer brands. The Company’s brand portfolio includes global brands, such as Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois; international brands, including Beck’s, Leffe and Hoegaarden, and local champions, such as Bud Light, Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Quilmes, Victoria, Modelo Especial, Michelob Ultra, Harbin, Sedrin, Klinskoye, Sibirskaya Korona, Chernigivske, Cass and Jupiler.

