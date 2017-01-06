Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stake Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,975,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 599,921 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.7% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $221,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.3% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 19.1% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened at 30.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $31.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post $2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Vetr raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.17 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

In other news, SVP Karen Walker sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $54,525.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 183,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,392.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

