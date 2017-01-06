Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Cut to “Buy” at Vetr Inc.

Vetr downgraded shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has $34.10 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. RBC Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) opened at 30.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $151.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.38. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $31.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company earned $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post $2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.52%.

In related news, SVP Karen Walker sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $54,525.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,392.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banced Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 33.7% in the second quarter. Banced Corp now owns 20,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 32,678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,807,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,535,000 after buying an additional 568,074 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 71.6% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 117,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 14.9% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

