Cincinnati Financial Corp Has $51,640,000 Position in McDonald’s Corporation (MCD)

Cincinnati Financial Corp held its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 447,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock at the end of the third quarter. McDonald’s Corporation makes up 2.9% of Cincinnati Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cincinnati Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s Corporation were worth $51,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 27,477 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 58.2% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 10.0% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 1.9% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation by 13.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 87,616 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) traded up 0.0417% on Friday, reaching $119.7499. 477,982 shares of the company were exchanged. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.33 and a 12-month high of $131.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.4967 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.10 and a 200 day moving average of $118.07.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The fast-food giant reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.13. The company earned $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. McDonald’s Corporation had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 197.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post $5.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Vetr cut shares of McDonald’s Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.15 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup Inc. decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s Corporation from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s Corporation in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.81.

In other news, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $3,404,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 72,514 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,888.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James R. Sappington sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $979,827.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally-relevant menu of quality food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

