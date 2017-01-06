Cigna Corporation (CI) Position Boosted by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cigna Corporation were worth $13,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Corporation by 166.7% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG raised its position in Cigna Corporation by 1,056.8% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cigna Corporation during the second quarter worth $153,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Cigna Corporation by 11.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cigna Corporation by 996.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) traded up 0.42% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,725 shares. Cigna Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.74 and its 200 day moving average is $130.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The company earned $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cigna Corporation had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.87%. Cigna Corporation’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Corporation will post $7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Cigna Corporation in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Corporation in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.08.

In other news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 58,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total transaction of $7,358,043.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,109 shares in the company, valued at $14,398,984.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,823.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna Corporation

Cigna Corporation (Cigna), together with its subsidiaries, is a health services company. The Company offers medical, dental, disability, life and accident insurance and related products and services. The Company’s segments include Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, Other Operations and Corporate.

