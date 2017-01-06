Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

CDTX has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. WBB Securities cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.94.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) traded up 1.92% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 14,521 shares. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $17.07. The firm’s market capitalization is $176.73 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Teachers Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 103.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 14,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 26.7% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $183,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, formerly K2 Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of anti-infectives. It is developing a pipeline of product and development candidates with a focus on serious fungal infections.

