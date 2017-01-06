Churchill Downs, Incorporated (CHDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $169.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs Inc. is a racing company that primarily conducts pari-mutuel wagering on live Thoroughbred, Standardbred and Quarter Horse horse racing and simulcast signals of races. Additionally, the company offers racing services through our other business interests. “

CHDN has been the subject of several other reports. Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Churchill Downs, in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Hilliard Lyons lowered Churchill Downs, from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on Churchill Downs, in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Churchill Downs, from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs, has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.83.

Shares of Churchill Downs, (NASDAQ:CHDN) opened at 148.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.67. Churchill Downs, has a 52 week low of $118.76 and a 52 week high of $157.15.

Churchill Downs, (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.43. The business earned $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.86 million. Churchill Downs, had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs, will post $5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Churchill Downs,’s previous annual dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Churchill Downs,’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $775,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,563.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Evans sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total value of $185,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,806,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs, by 109.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 638,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,715,000 after buying an additional 334,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs, by 75.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,054,000 after buying an additional 173,700 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs, by 192.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 203,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,703,000 after buying an additional 133,965 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs, during the second quarter worth approximately $10,669,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs, by 268.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 90,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after buying an additional 66,278 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs,

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, gaming and online entertainment company. The Company operates in six segments: Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Big Fish Games, Inc (Big Fish Games), Other Investments and Corporate. The racing segment includes its four trace tracks: Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington International Race Course, Fair Grounds Race Course and Calder Race Course.

