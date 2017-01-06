Churchill China plc (CHH) Receives Corporate Rating from N+1 Singer

N+1 Singer restated their corporate rating on shares of Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Shares of Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) traded down 0.87% during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 912.00. 2,775 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is GBX 100.16 million. Churchill China plc has a 52-week low of GBX 675.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 955.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 855.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 812.60.

About Churchill China plc

Churchill China plc is a United Kingdom-based manufacturer and distributor of tabletop products to the hospitality and retail sectors across the world. The Company’s customers include pub, restaurant and hotel chains, sports and conference venues, health and education establishments, and contract caterers.

