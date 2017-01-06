Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Church & Dwight Co, Inc. is the world’s leading producer of sodium bicarbonate, (baking soda), a versatile chemical which performs a broad range of functions such as cleaning, deodorizing, leavening and buffering. The Company specializes in sodium bicarbonate and sodium bicarbonate-based products, along with other products which use the same raw materials or technology. They sell their products, primarily under the ARM & HAMMER(R) trademark, to consumers through supermarkets, drug stores and mass merchandisers;and to industrial customers/distributors. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHD. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Church & Dwight Company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Church & Dwight Company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays PLC cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight Company to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight Company in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight Company in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

Church & Dwight Company (NYSE:CHD) opened at 44.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average of $47.57. Church & Dwight Company has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight Company (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business earned $870.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.83 million. Church & Dwight Company had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Company will post $1.76 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/church-dwight-company-inc-chd-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research/1141752.html.

In other news, EVP Britta Bomhard purchased 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,705.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,705.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Dierker purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $44,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,064. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Company during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Company by 162.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 69,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after buying an additional 43,048 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 358,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,845,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Company by 16.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 728,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,949,000 after buying an additional 100,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight Company

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a range of household, personal care and specialty products. The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, which includes consumer products, as well as other household and personal care products; Consumer International, which markets a range of personal care products, household and over-the-counter products in international markets, and Specialty Products Division (SPD), a producer of sodium bicarbonate.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight Company (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.