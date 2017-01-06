Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHD. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Church & Dwight Company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Church & Dwight Company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays PLC cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight Company to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight Company in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight Company in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.58.
Church & Dwight Company (NYSE:CHD) opened at 44.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average of $47.57. Church & Dwight Company has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.40.
Church & Dwight Company (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business earned $870.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.83 million. Church & Dwight Company had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Company will post $1.76 EPS for the current year.
In other news, EVP Britta Bomhard purchased 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,705.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,705.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Dierker purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.82 per share, with a total value of $44,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,064. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Company during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Company by 162.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 69,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after buying an additional 43,048 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 358,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,845,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Company by 16.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 728,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,949,000 after buying an additional 100,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.
Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures and markets a range of household, personal care and specialty products. The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, which includes consumer products, as well as other household and personal care products; Consumer International, which markets a range of personal care products, household and over-the-counter products in international markets, and Specialty Products Division (SPD), a producer of sodium bicarbonate.
