Christopher A. Keljik Acquires 766 Shares of Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt Co PLC (ATR) Stock

Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt Co PLC (LON:ATR) insider Christopher A. Keljik bought 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £1,991.60 ($2,447.59).

Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt Co PLC (LON:ATR) opened at 261.59 on Friday. Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt Co PLC has a one year low of GBX 261.00 and a one year high of GBX 261.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.00 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.00.

Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt Co PLC Company Profile

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company Plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment company engaged in investing in equity and equity related securities of companies operating in the North and South East Asia, India and Australasia. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

