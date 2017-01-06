Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Receives “Buy” Rating from RBC Capital Markets

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at RBC Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CMG. Vetr upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $415.83 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down from $400.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.16.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) traded up 1.67% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $398.44. 1,148,359 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 160.92 and a beta of 0.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $352.96 and a 52 week high of $542.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $389.52 and a 200-day moving average of $402.12.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 million. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post $1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.2% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 473.7% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 122.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. The Company operates approximately 1,970 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, over 10 in Canada, seven in England, four in France and one in Germany.

