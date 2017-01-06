Chevron Corporation (CVX) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America Corporation

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CVX. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Chevron Corporation to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Vetr downgraded shares of Chevron Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $100.98 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron Corporation in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Chevron Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) opened at 117.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.86 and its 200 day moving average is $105.56. The stock’s market capitalization is $221.45 billion. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $119.00.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.29. The business earned $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. Chevron Corporation had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post $1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Chevron Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Chevron Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -540.00%.

In related news, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 5,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $593,406.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Chevron Corporation by 44.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 962,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,867,000 after buying an additional 297,159 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Corporation during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,659,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,695,000 after buying an additional 21,769 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in Chevron Corporation by 6.4% in the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 81,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust raised its stake in Chevron Corporation by 3.7% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron Corporation

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

