Changyou.com Limited (CYOU) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Changyou.com Limited is a developer and operator of online games in China. It engages in the development, operation, and licensing of massively multi-player online role-playing games, which are interactive online games that are played simultaneously by various game players. The company currently operates two multi-player online role-playing games (MMORPGs), including the in-house developed Tian Long Ba Bu and the licensed Blade Online. Changyou.com has three MMORPGs in the pipeline, which include the Duke of Mount Deer, Immortal Faith, and the Legend of the Ancient World. Based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China, Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CYOU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Changyou.com Limited from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Changyou.com Limited in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $31.70 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) opened at 22.39 on Tuesday. Changyou.com Limited has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.00.

Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $136 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.04 million. Changyou.com Limited had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Changyou.com Limited’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Changyou.com Limited will post $2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Changyou.com Limited by 3,234.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Changyou.com Limited during the third quarter valued at $160,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Changyou.com Limited during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Changyou.com Limited during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Changyou.com Limited by 11.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Changyou.com Limited is an online game developer and operator. The Company is engaged in the development, operation and licensing of online games for personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices. The Company’s segments include Online Game segment, which consists of PC games, mobile games and Web games, and the Platform Channel segment, which consists primarily of online advertising services on the 17173.com Website, and a relatively small amount of Internet value-added services (IVAS).

