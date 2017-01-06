CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Position Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 512,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CF Industries Holdings were worth $12,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries Holdings by 7.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CF Industries Holdings by 778.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 431.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) traded up 0.439% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.195. 1,500,354 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 110.650 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $37.72.

CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $680 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.58 million. CF Industries Holdings had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 5.94%. CF Industries Holdings’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post $0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/06/cf-industries-holdings-inc-cf-position-boosted-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system/1142507.html.

Several analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Wood & Company cut shares of CF Industries Holdings to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Vetr cut shares of CF Industries Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.58 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of CF Industries Holdings from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays PLC cut shares of CF Industries Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, RBC Capital Markets cut shares of CF Industries Holdings from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

CF Industries Holdings Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is the manufacturer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizer and other nitrogen products. The Company’s nitrogen fertilizer products are ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution (UAN) and ammonium nitrate (AN). Its other nitrogen products include diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), urea liquor, nitric acid and aqua ammonia, which are sold primarily to its industrial customers, and compound fertilizer products (NPKs).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.