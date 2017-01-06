Cerus Corporation (CERS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CERS. FBR & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerus Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerus Corporation in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cerus Corporation and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerus Corporation has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.75.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) opened at 4.52 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $467.67 million. Cerus Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 million. Cerus Corporation had a negative net margin of 174.76% and a negative return on equity of 76.76%. Cerus Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cerus Corporation will post ($0.64) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cerus Corporation by 7.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cerus Corporation by 61.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus Corporation by 13.7% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus Corporation during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus Corporation during the second quarter worth about $129,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Corporation Company Profile

Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System for blood safety. The Company operates through blood safety segment. The Company’s INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its technology for controlling biological replication, and is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

