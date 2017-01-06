Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Century Casinos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) opened at 7.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64. Century Casinos has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $8.27.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $34.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Century Casinos by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,446,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after buying an additional 49,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Century Casinos by 18.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,473,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after buying an additional 229,631 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Century Casinos by 20.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 816,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 136,500 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Century Casinos by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 782,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 38,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Casinos by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 782,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 49,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company. The Company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant and entertainment facilities around the world. Its segments include Canada, the United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other. The Canada segment consists of Century Casino & Hotel-Edmonton; Century Casino Calgary; Century Downs Racetrack and Casino, and Century Bets! Inc (Century Bets).

