Centrica PLC (CNA) Insider Purchases £2,340.88 in Stock

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) insider Stephen Pusey acquired 1,009 shares of Centrica PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £2,340.88 ($2,876.83).

Stephen Pusey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Stephen Pusey purchased 1,151 shares of Centrica PLC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.49) per share, for a total transaction of £2,336.53 ($2,871.49).

On Tuesday, October 25th, Stephen Pusey purchased 1,079 shares of Centrica PLC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £2,330.64 ($2,864.25).

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) opened at 233.3000 on Friday. Centrica PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 182.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 248.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 218.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 223.66. The stock’s market cap is GBX 12.06 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNA shares. Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Centrica PLC to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.15) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.34) price target on shares of Centrica PLC in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.95) price target on shares of Centrica PLC in a research note on Friday, November 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.07) price target on shares of Centrica PLC in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Centrica PLC to a “sector performer” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.07) to GBX 240 ($2.95) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centrica PLC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 224.58 ($2.76).

About Centrica PLC

Centrica plc is an integrated energy company. The Company operates through three segments: International Downstream, International Upstream and Centrica Storage. It offers Hive Active Heating 2, which is an advancement of its smart thermostat. The International Downstream segment includes the operations of British Gas, Direct Energy and Bord Gais Energy.

