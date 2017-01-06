CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) Updates FY16 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) updated its FY16 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.19. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY17 guidance to $1.25-1.33 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNP. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.02.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) opened at 24.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. The stock’s market cap is $10.69 billion. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $25.12.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. The company earned $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently -245.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 69.8% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 117,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 48,238 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 639,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after buying an additional 101,861 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 60,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s segments include Electric Transmission & Distribution, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Midstream Investments and Other Operations. Its Electric Transmission & Distribution segment provides electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers.

